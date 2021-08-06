Jim Fassel, former NFL coach, dies at 71

More
During his career in the NFL, Jim Fassel was named Coach of the Year with the New York Giants, but he also worked with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.
0:15 | 06/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jim Fassel, former NFL coach, dies at 71

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"During his career in the NFL, Jim Fassel was named Coach of the Year with the New York Giants, but he also worked with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78161213","title":"Jim Fassel, former NFL coach, dies at 71","url":"/WNT/video/jim-fassel-nfl-coach-dies-71-78161213"}