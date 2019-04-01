Transcript for John Wayne Bobbitt denies he ever abused ex-wife Lorena Bobbitt

Now to the ABC news interview. 25 years after the case made national headlines. Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt. The man at the center of the story sitting down with our Amy robach to make the case that it was all a coverup. That America did not hear the whole story. Reporter: It's a story that deeply fascinated the nation, and deeply divided men and women. Lorena Bobbitt. Rolena Bobbitt. A court case that attracted international attention. Reporter: 24-year-old Lorena Bobbitt, claiming she'd suffered years of physical and sexual abuse, attacking her husband, 26 year-old John Wayne Bobbitt while he says he was sleeping. In 1993, she claimed the violence began early. Every time he would hit me, he would try to force me into the sex again. Reporter: 25 years later, John sitting down with ABC news, denying he ever abused his now ex-wife. She punched me. Reporter: She punched you. Yes. Reporter: How often did she hit you? A lot. Reporter: She's said you were physically abusive to her. Yeah? Well, she's turned things around. I could say she's physically abusive to me. She never went to the hospital. Never had anything seriously wrong with her. It's not like we were out to kill each other. Reporter: You never fought back? Tried to restrain her. Not to hit her. We get in a fight you jump on me and I try to subdue you, you're going get some type of injury. A Bruce, a fat lip. Reporter: What is your definition of spousal abuse? It could be anything. Punching a hole in the wall. Verbal abuse. Reporter: Did you do any of those things? In moments of anger? Did you push her, shove her? Yeah, we fought. Reporter: But that's not spousal abuse. I think that is fighting with each other. Reporter: Did it leave Marx when you restrained her? Of course. I had marks on me. But I didn't flaunt it. Reporter: Both bobbitts went to trial. John in November 1993 and was found not guilty of marital sexual assault. Two months later, Lorena Bobbitt was found not guilty of malicious wounding by reason of insanity. Why now, 25 years later? Reporter: John Wayne Bobbitt says the entire story was one big coverup. He gets his chance to explain why. People supported her. Tonight, as this all unfolds, you can decide once again, whose side you're on. Particularly in this me too environment. Amy, we'll see you later on. The special two-hour "20/20" airs tonight at 9:00 P.M. Right here on ABC. Still much more ahead on

