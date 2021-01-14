-
Now Playing: CDC recommends vaccinating anyone 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions
-
Now Playing: What are the main benefits of yoga?
-
Now Playing: Nurse association president talks vaccine distribution, PPE shortages
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 infections discovered in gorillas
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Trump faces unprecedented 2nd impeachment
-
Now Playing: This couple dropped nearly 200 pounds after making small life changes
-
Now Playing: New COVID vaccine strategy
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee’s journey to resetting her sleep routine in 2021
-
Now Playing: What you put in your stomach can change what goes on in your head
-
Now Playing: Post-holiday COVID-19 surge worsens, 2.3 million children have had the virus
-
Now Playing: New vaccine recommendations for adults over 65 or with pre-existing conditions
-
Now Playing: Top foods to eat to help fight disease
-
Now Playing: These barber shops educate African Americans about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Is it safe to be around someone who’s been vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: Encouraging news about children and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump makes 1st appearance since Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Trump heads to visit Texas border wall, makes 1st public comments since riots
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Congress urges Pence to invoke 25th Amendment