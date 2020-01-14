-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke's Oscar nominations recap
-
Now Playing: 'The Joker' receives 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Serena Williams donates prize money to wildfire efforts in Australia
-
Now Playing: Golf legend Tiger Woods caddies for 10-year-old son
-
Now Playing: 2019 was hottest year on record for Earth's oceans: Study
-
Now Playing: House prepares to deliver articles of impeachment to Senate
-
Now Playing: Queen voices her support for Prince Harry and Meghan
-
Now Playing: Thousands flood Iran's streets, outraged over deadly plane crash
-
Now Playing: Kosher market shooting suspects had bomb in van: FBI
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm strikes the Carolinas after tornado hits the South
-
Now Playing: Gigi Hadid could be a juror in Harvey Weinstein trial
-
Now Playing: Houston Astros GM, manager fired in cheating scandal
-
Now Playing: Woman charged after allegedly using dog to kill man
-
Now Playing: Man saved the lives of 3 men from overturned car in icy pond
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall shares top 10 slow cooker tips and spicy-sweet chicken stew recipe
-
Now Playing: Hanukkah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges
-
Now Playing: Adam Schiff: House is ‘considering whether to subpoena’ John Bolton
-
Now Playing: Adam Schiff on the killing of Qassem Soleimani
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after 8 stabbed in Colorado Springs, police say
-
Now Playing: Police detective killed after escorting pedestrian across street