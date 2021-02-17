Judge dismisses charges against Amy Cooper

More
The district attorney said the white woman who called 911 last year, falsely claiming a Black birdwatcher was threatening her in Central Park, has completed a racial awareness program.
0:20 | 02/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge dismisses charges against Amy Cooper

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The district attorney said the white woman who called 911 last year, falsely claiming a Black birdwatcher was threatening her in Central Park, has completed a racial awareness program.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75932225","title":"Judge dismisses charges against Amy Cooper","url":"/WNT/video/judge-dismisses-charges-amy-cooper-75932225"}