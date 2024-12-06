Judge dismisses manslaughter charge in Daniel Penny subway chokehold case

The ruling came after the jury said it was "unable to come to a unanimous vote" on whether Penny committed second-degree manslaughter. The former Marine now faces a lesser negligent homicide charge.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live