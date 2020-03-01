Julian Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic race

More
The only Latino candidate had been outspoken about the increasing lack of diversity.
1:40 | 01/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Julian Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"The only Latino candidate had been outspoken about the increasing lack of diversity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68037764","title":"Julian Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic race","url":"/WNT/video/julian-castro-drops-2020-democratic-race-68037764"}