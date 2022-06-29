Jury orders Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million

A Texas jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in damages for peddling the lie that the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax.

