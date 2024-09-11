Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shake hands again at 9/11 anniversary ceremony

The vice president and former president had their first post-debate encounter in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. Trump described the exchange as "very polite."

September 11, 2024

