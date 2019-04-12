Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race

More
The California senator is suspending her presidential campaign after months of failing to lift her candidacy from the bottom of the field.
2:10 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:10","description":"The California senator is suspending her presidential campaign after months of failing to lift her candidacy from the bottom of the field.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67475344","title":"Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race","url":"/WNT/video/kamala-harris-drops-presidential-race-67475344"}