Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella

More
Kellogg Company said Thursday that the recall affects 15.3- and 23-ounce boxes with a best-used-by date between June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019.
0:16 | 06/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55934386,"title":"Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella","duration":"0:16","description":"Kellogg Company said Thursday that the recall affects 15.3- and 23-ounce boxes with a best-used-by date between June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019.","url":"/WNT/video/kelloggs-honey-smacks-cereal-recalled-salmonella-55934386","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.