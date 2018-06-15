Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella More Kellogg Company said Thursday that the recall affects 15.3- and 23-ounce boxes with a best-used-by date between June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Kellogg's recalls Honey Smacks after link to Salmonella outbreak

