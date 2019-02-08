Transcript for Kennedy family grieves after 22-year-old's death

We begin with the newest tragedy for the Kennedy family. We have new reporting on the death of saoirse Kennedy hill. She was found unconscious at her grandmother's home and she was written to challenge where she was pronounced dead. Tonight, the Kennedy family is heart broken and what Ethel Kennedy is now saying. More from hyannisport, Massachusetts. Reporter: Tonight, heartbreak on the Kennedy compound as family members grieve the loss of 22-year-old saoirse Kennedy hill, the granddaughter of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy, who sources say passed away after a possible overdose. 21 Marchant in hyannisport for a possible O.D. Reporter: Authorities responding to emergency calls around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, at the storied six-acre family estate in hyannisport, Massachusetts, the same home where her grandmother lives. Bring that ambulance closer to the front door. Reporter: Finding the Boston college student unresponsive, rushing her to the hospital, where she later was pronounced dead. Today, 91-year-old Ethel Kennedy seen entering the property in a golf cart. The Kennedy family saying in a statement, "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love." Grandmother Ethel adding, "The world is a little less beautiful today." Saoirse wrote openly about her long battle with depression in a student newspaper three years ago, describing "Bouts of deep sadness." She was the only child of Paul hill and Courtney Kennedy hill. Her death marking the latest chapter in a tragic family legacy, including the assassinations of her grandfather and president John F. Kennedy. Loved ones remembering her on soci media. Uncle rfk Jr. Calling her "A fearless adventurer" who "Inspired curiosity" Maria shriver saying, "She left a gaping hole in the lives of all of those who loved her." The Kennedy family has dealt with so much. And whit Johnson is live in and what authorities are investigating now, the circumstances surrounding her death and you have news about the autopsy tonight? Reporter: That's right. The autopsy was performed today but the medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results to determine the manner of his death. Tonight, the family is remembering her as a passionate volunteer with a generous spirit. Whit Johnson.

