2 killed, 2 wounded in deadly Alabama workplace shooting

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a fire hydrant factory in Alabama. Police say 34-year-old Andreas Horton, an employee, allegedly started shooting around 2:30 a.m.
0:23 | 06/15/21

