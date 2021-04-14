Kimberly Godwin named next president of ABC

Kimberly Godwin will be the first Black woman to lead a broadcast network’s news division. She spent more than a decade as executive vice president of CBS News and worked in local news before that.
0:38 | 04/14/21

