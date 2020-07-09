Transcript for Labor Day Weekend: A critical moment for the coronavirus pandemic

This labor day weekend is a critical moment for the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials fear holiday social gatherings could become covid hot spots in a matter of weeks. Tonight, the virus has taken more than 189,000 American lives. Crowds like this one could fuel the spread. This lake outing near Indiana university. And all of it as we head into the fall, with the flu season on the way. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the labor day weekend dealing this country a crucial test in its battle against the coronavirus. In Las Vegas, crowds spotted with little to no social distancing, many not wearing masks. The tourists that are coming into town that are -- not staying six feet away from each other, but it looks like they're social distancing six inches away from each other. Reporter: Record-breaking heat out west sending thousands to seek relief on the beach in Santa Monica. Crowds also flocking to downtown Nashville, as restaurants and bars eased restrictions. I feel safe. If I were scared, I would just stay home. Reporter: Just a week ago, cases were increasing in 13 states. Today, they are climbing in 30. But it will be weeks before we know whether labor day weekend triggers a spike like the ones after memorial day and the fourth of July. I am very worried that if we don't take these precautions seriously, we're going to go into the fall with school and colleges opening with a lot more cases and it's going to be much more difficult to navigate and get through. Reporter: The country now averaging double the daily cases it had going into memorial day. After this party scene on a lake near Indiana university, the school warning students they could face sanctions. 33 fraternities and sororities are already in quarantine. 1,000 cases and counting at James Madison. Students told to go home, but some echoing the concerns from experts that they could bring the virus home with them. My grandma lives with us and both my parents are high-risk, so I'm staying on campus when I get my results back and then we'll go from there. Okay, Stephanie joins us now from a crowded beach in Brooklyn. And Stephanie, it will be weeks before we see the impact from the labor day weekend, but we are already seeing spikes in college towns? Reporter: We are, Tom, as millions of people close out the summer this labor day, we're seeing more colleges facing outbreaks. Schools quarantining students, cracking down on large gatherings, suspending even dismissing students. Some of these college towns are really seeing the virus and experts say they are at high risk of community spread. Tom? All right, Stephanie, thank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.