Transcript for Large protests continue in Belarus after disputed reelection of Alexander Lukashenko

We're following massive demonstrations in Belarus after the disputed re-election of the president. More than 200,000 in the streets calling for the ouster of a man who has been called Europe's last dictator. Here's Julia Mcfarland. Reporter: Tonight, Belarus taking a stand. Hundreds of thousands of people, demanding the pro-Russian president, in power for 26 years, step down. Europe has not seen anything like this since the fall of the Berlin wall. Our Patrick reevell is there. This is a place that even just a few days ago people were afraid to gather in even small groups. And now just this river of people behind me. Reporter: Dozens of protesters have given details of beatings and torture at the hands of state security. But that hasn't stopped the huge crowds taking to the streets for the eighth day in a row since last week's disputed elections. The police, entirely retreated. Alexander lukashenko is known as Europe's last dictator. Just days ago, he appealed to Putin for assistance, warning that if he falls, other post-soviet states will follow suit. An estimated 200,000 people attended today's rally. The shout of the crowd is becoming louder and harder to ignore, right on Russian president Vladimir Putin's doorstep. Tom? Julia, thank you. And there is much more ahead

