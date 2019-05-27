Transcript for Lawyer becomes second American to die on Mount Everest this week

We move onto the other side of the Earth. A second American climber has died this week after reaching the summit of mt. Everest. Chris Kulish is the 11th climber to tie this season. His family says he died doing what he loved. Climbers have been warning about overcrowding. You can see it right there. A steady line of people heading towards the summit. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Chris Kulish watched his last sunrise from the top of the world. But the 62-year-old attorney from Boulder, Colorado, suddenly died today after heading down to camp. He is the second American and the 11th person to die this week during a climbing season proving both deadly and crowded. We're going to try to get ourselves up there when there's not so many people and the weather is good. Reporter: With only a narrow window of good weather, and even narrower trails, log-jammed climbers are forced to spend longer stretches in lethal so-called death zone conditions, where oxygen tanks can run out. You can see camp two in the background. Reporter: British climber robin fisher died Saturday. Days earlier, he warned on Instagram, "With a single route to the summit, delays caused by overcrowding could prove fay 258." Nepal has issued a record number of climbing permits this season, at $11,000 each. Those who don't survive, forever entombed on the mountain. We saw a climber that had taken a fall, had obviously hit their head, lost their life, and that climber was fixed to the safety lines, and every single person that had to climb that night had to step over, you know, that person's lifeless body. And it's horrific, you know, it's devastating. Reporter: Experienced climbers tell us that while overcrowding is an issue, they are also seeing more unprepared, inexperienced climbers and they can put their own lives and the lives of others as risk. Clayton, thank you.

