Legal battle ensues over Elvis Presley's Graceland estate

Graceland, Elvis' former mansion, is at risk of being auctioned off. Actor Riley Keough, Elvis' granddaughter, is fighting a company's attempt to sell the property over an alleged unpaid loan.

May 21, 2024

