In letter, Pelosi suggests Trump postpone State of the Union

More
The House speaker said her message was not because of politics but due to security risks caused by the government shutdown.
1:58 | 01/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In letter, Pelosi suggests Trump postpone State of the Union

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60429490,"title":"In letter, Pelosi suggests Trump postpone State of the Union","duration":"1:58","description":"The House speaker said her message was not because of politics but due to security risks caused by the government shutdown.","url":"/WNT/video/letter-pelosi-suggests-trump-postpone-state-union-60429490","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.