Transcript for How life goes on during a pandemic

Finally tonight, the unique ways life goes on in America, even through a pandemic. Here's ABC's David Wright. Happy birthday to you Reporter: In Monroe, Georgia, a 90th birthday party from a distance. Happy birthday to you Reporter: Junior Jacobs, there on the balcony of his assisted living center, sure seemed to enjoy it. A sign of the times. In Louisville, Kentucky, a drive-by wedding reception. Not exactly the wedding day Patricia pohlhaus and Andrew slugantz always dreamed of. The coronavirus quarantine made sure of that. We can make it work, we can make it work. And we just had to keep cutting things out little by little. Reporter: But, as with any wedding, you'll always remember the things that don't go quite according to plan. Jack Maxwell o'donnell absorbed that lesson early. Born last Sunday at Boston's Brigham and women's hospital, his grandparent got their first glimpse from ten stories below. There they are. All this for me. Reporter: In Miami, Florida, the firefighters of station 36 wanted a closer look at their colleague upstairs in the hospital recovering from covid-19. They were uniquely equipped to bring the get well soon party to him. David Wright, ABC news, New York.

