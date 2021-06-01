London in lockdown as experts say 1 in 50 people there have COVID-19

More
In September, one in 900 were estimated to have the virus. For the first time since the pandemic began, nearly 60 million are being ordered to stay home.
1:16 | 01/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for London in lockdown as experts say 1 in 50 people there have COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"In September, one in 900 were estimated to have the virus. For the first time since the pandemic began, nearly 60 million are being ordered to stay home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75067982","title":"London in lockdown as experts say 1 in 50 people there have COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/london-lockdown-experts-50-people-covid-19-75067982"}