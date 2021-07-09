Transcript for Long-awaited pretrial begins for Sept. 11 attacks

tonight, a hearing for the alleged mastermind and four accused conspconspirators. Part of their defense, interrogation methods that were but this is finally under way, after years of delays. ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran listening in on that hearing today. Reporter: Tonight, nearly 20 years after the attacks on 9/11, the long wait for justice continues. The pretrial hearing beginning today at Guantanamo Bay for five men accused in the plot that killed nearly 3,000 people. The lead defendant Khalid sheikh Mohammed, called "The principal architect of the 9/11 attacks" in the 9/11 commission report. Ksm, as he was dubbed by the agents who tracked him down, was captured in Pakistan in 2003. In 2007, he confessed in a statement to the combatant status review tribunal, saying, "I was responsible for the 9/11 operation, from a to Z." But before the trial begins, the judge must also decide what evidence can be admitted. The defense team arguing that the men on trial were tortured, subjected to brutal interrogation techniques. And that their accounts and that confession are in question. The CIA has admitted to subjected Khalid sheikh Mohammed to repeated waterboarding, a technique that simulates drowning. And the trial has been held up for nearly a decade. For the survivors and family members of the victims, it's a process that has taken far too long. 22-year-old Patricia Smith lost her mother, Moira Smith, in the attacks on September 11th. She was the only female NYPD officer to die that day. Justice delayed is justice denied. And now we're 20 years later with no justice. Reporter: A group of family members of the victims of those 9/11 attacks is in Guantanamo Bay to witness these proceedings, and there are other viewing sites here in the united States. As for Khalid sheikh Mohammed, he was active and engaged in court. He was conferring with his lawyers, bantering with his co-defendants. Waving to reporters. Almost as if he enjoyed it all. David? Terry Moran tonight. Terry, thank you.

