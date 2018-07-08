Longhorned tick spreads to eight states: Officials

The tick, which infects mostly dogs, livestock and deer, has not been found carrying human diseases in the U.S.
The new tick warning tonight what's called the Asian or longhorn tick now spreading to eight states the first new tick species in the US in fifty years. Affecting mostly dogs livestock and deer in Asia particularly in 15% of its victims they have not been found caring diseases affecting humans in the US yet.

