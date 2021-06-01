Los Angeles issues unprecedented order to ambulances amid overwhelming COVID-19 cases

The city issued this order to ambulances: Cardiac arrest patients and people with severe physical trauma who cannot be revived after 10 minutes should not be transported to a hospital.
3:53 | 01/06/21

