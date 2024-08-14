Los Angeles medic's daughter escorted to school by fellow deputies after his death

Tactical medic Gonzalo Galvez died of cancer last week, but his colleagues honored his memory by bringing his 7-year-old daughter Gia to class on her first day of second grade.

August 14, 2024

