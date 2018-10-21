Transcript for Lottery prizes have increased since no one drew the winning numbers

Next tonight, a new week and staggering new jackpots up for grabs. The mega millions drawing now worth a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion. So, who wants to be a billionaire? Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Lottery fever getting hotter tonight. Whoo-hoo! Reporter: With no one picking all six winning numbers in last night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot rolling over. The prize now up to $620 million in that game. And there's another $1.6 billion up for grabs in Tuesday's mega millions drawing. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. History. It's been insane. Everybody is looking to win a little piece of the pie. Reporter: The odds of winning, so slim. Around 1 in 300 million for each. You're more likely to give birth to identical quadruplets or become a saint than win one of the jackpots. It's worth a chance. Reporter: And if you do win? What will I spend my money on? Navigating the world. I'm going to retire. Reporter: With a cash payout for the mega millions jackpot estimated around $904 million, you could also buy 822,000 new iPhone Xs, more than 12,000 Tesla model "S" cars, or 13 private jets. And a tip from experts. They say since people often make their picks based on special days of the month, choose numbers over 31. It won't increase your odds of winning, but they say if you do hit the jackpot, you will be less likely to have to split your new fortune.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.