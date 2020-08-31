Louisiana storm survivors wait hours in line for basic supplies

Less than a week after Hurricane Laura tore through Lake Charles, Louisiana, residents are now waiting in line for up to four hours to receive basic supplies from the U.S. military.
1:42 | 08/31/20

