-
Now Playing: Thousands without power, water, housing in Louisiana after Laura
-
Now Playing: Laurence Fishburne reflects on passing of Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: How restaurants can survive during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Why your 20s affect the rest of your life
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about colorectal cancer
-
Now Playing: Broadway dancer makes big moves during pandemic
-
Now Playing: US Open player tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: University of North Carolina goes online due to increased COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old leads effort to feed his neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman: Celebrating a hero
-
Now Playing: Protest turn violent in Portland
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Remembering the legacy of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: Decommissioned cargo ship sunk
-
Now Playing: Portland police tackle, punch protester
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 cases at colleges and concerns for US Open bubble
-
Now Playing: Veteran in New Orleans gets surprise for helping his community
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump's ex-best friend details first lady's relationship with Trump
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump's ex-best friend shares details of new book
-
Now Playing: FBI joins investigation after deadly clashes in Portland