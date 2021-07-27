Transcript for ‘Made in America’ companies thrive on US-based materials

Finally tonight, a thank you made in America. Tonight here, made in America is back and something old is new again in Detroit. It was last night, we told you about the Ford auto plant in Dearborn, Michigan, donating scraps of leather to local small businesses. Now, they're making keychains, wallets and bags. At Pingree, Detroit, remember rain rose, the sewer? The message -- smells like a new car, because it nearly was. Hi, David. Rain and the team tonight. Rain rose here. My picture's on the tab. Proud of her picture and thankful for what so many of you did last night. In the last 24 hours, we've sold more goods than we usually do in a month. Hi, David. And mend on the move. Thousands of dollars in orders overnight there, too. We had so many orders pour in in the last 24 hours and they're still coming in. Bye, David. Bye! Turns out a lot of you love that new car smell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.