Made in America: Company makes treats for man’s best friend

Sisters Andrea and Natalie Tovar created a company inspired by their 13-year-old dog, Bocce. They started Bocce’s Bakery, which makes all natural dog treats, and now employ more than 700 workers.
2:24 | 05/12/21

Made in America: Company makes treats for man's best friend

