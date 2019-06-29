Transcript for A mail carrier ran to help a 79-year-old woman who fell down the stairs in her home

Finally tonight, America strong. Their motto says come snow or rain they stick it out. In this emergency he went above and beyond. Reporter: A life-saving delivery. May walls says her mail carrier mark palmer is the reason she's here today. In March a freak accident sent her tumbling down her front steps. I was falling and the next thing I knew I was at the bottom of the steps and I knew I was in trouble. Reporter: The 79-year-old was bleeding. It wouldn't stop. I was frightened and I was screaming and I was yelling for anybody. Reporter: Just at that moment palmer was delivering mail at the end of her street. She threw her hands up and asked me to come help her. Reporter: He immediately ran to her side and called 911. They said it was a blessing for me to be here at that time because she would have bled to death. I think he's a hero. Reporter: This week as walls still recovers at home the two met again, at the top of those same stairs. You know you saved my life and you'll always be my friend. Reporter: A freak accident leading to a life long friendship. Thanks to may and mark for sharing that story. Thanks for watching. I'm whit Johnson in New York. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning. I'll see you back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.