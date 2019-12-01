Mall shooting chaos at a New Jersey mall

More
Gunfire shootout erupted inside a crowded Jersey City's Newport Centre Mall as police say two men break out into a fight at the food court as shoppers try to flee the scene; 2 are left badly wounded.
1:26 | 01/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mall shooting chaos at a New Jersey mall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60338492,"title":"Mall shooting chaos at a New Jersey mall","duration":"1:26","description":"Gunfire shootout erupted inside a crowded Jersey City's Newport Centre Mall as police say two men break out into a fight at the food court as shoppers try to flee the scene; 2 are left badly wounded.","url":"/WNT/video/mall-shooting-chaos-jersey-mall-60338492","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.