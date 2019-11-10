Man allegedly stabs 3 people at a Manchester, England mall

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of terrorism; A suicide bomber killed two people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017.
0:19 | 10/11/19

Of horrific attack in Manchester England tonight shoppers running for their lives a man randomly stabbing three people injuring two more at a mall during a busy lunch hour. Armed officers rushing to the scene the shopping center on lockdown store owners closing their doors everyone sheltering in place police arresting the suspect. On suspicion of terrorism tonight.

