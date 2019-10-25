Man arrested for allegedly stealing Tom Brady jersey from exhibit

Police said the suspect was allegedly wearing the stolen jersey under his jacket when they located him near Patriot Place in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
0:25 | 10/25/19

