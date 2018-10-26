Transcript for Man charged with 5 federal crimes in suspected package bombs case

We begin the capture and arrest of the man authorities believe was behind those bombs. The FBI arresting Cesar sayoc, he faces five federal charges and decades behind bars if convicted. Investigators say it was a fingerprint that led them to him. The van seized as evidence, covered in images supporting president trump. And authorities rushing the van to a secure area. Several more devices found today. Authorities say some packages had pictures of the intended targets with a red "X" over their faces. The FBI making it clear, these are not hoax devices. Here's Steve osunsami, with the moment of capture at an autozone store. Trump, trump, trump! Reporter: This is the face police have tied to the anonymous explosive devices mailed this week to prominent Democrats. Signal 46, suspect at the autozone. Reporter: Witnesses say 56-year-old Cesar sayoc was in line at this autozone store in plantation, Florida, when witnesses say agents rushed and took him down. He wasn't yelling or screaming or flailing. He was in handcuffs and he was calmly escorted into a vehicle. I saw him get in with no problem. And he just had that look of -- okay, it's over. Reporter: Federal investigators tonight are describing a domestic terrorist with a political chip on his shoulder. The windows of the white van police say he had parked outside were covered with potential evidence. The hard-to-miss political messages supporting the president and demonizing his critics, including Hillary Clinton and CNN. Police covered the van in a blue tarp and a caravan quickly towed it away. Authorities believe he spent some time living inside it. He has been charged today with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons. Reporter: Sayoc was, of all things, a former road manager for male exotic dancers. Trump, trump, trump! Reporter: And he posted videos on social media that appear to show him at the president's rallies. You take a look at these people, you study these people. Reporter: He was one of those people on Twitter constantly posting his dislike for the Clintons, Obamas, and other Democrats. So far, police believe he's sent 14 explosives to Americans who've criticized the president, or were the subject of the president's anger. None of the packages exploded, but authorities made it clear today they were dangerous. Thlts we're still an sliez -- analyzing the devices in our laboratory. These are not hoax devices. Reporter: Early this morning, the post office in New York discovered a suspected explosive device sent to U.S. Senator Cory booker. Out west, another for California senator kamala Harris. And in midtown Manhattan, this was the scene today as police in bomb suits disposed of a package meant for Obama's national intelligence director, James clapper. It was a busy week of ieds. This was the piece of mail that forced the evacuation of CNN in New York. To have projectiles, I mean, that's a -- Excuse me that sounds like a fire alarm here. We'll keep you posted on that. Reporter: Reporters and producers raced out the building. We are outside safely. All of our CNN colleagues that we know of are outside right now. Everyone is safe. Reporter: And this was the package sent to actor Robert de Niro. A bomb containment vehicle is seen here moving it down the west side highway. The president today congratulated investigators. These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country. No place. Steve osunsami joins us live from Florida. Right where the suspect was arrested. He's now been charged, as we've just heard, with five federal crimes and is expected in court on Monday? Reporter: That's right. It's a long list of charges, including interstate transport of explosives and threats against a president. If convicted, he could get up to 48 years in prison. David? Steve, thank you. Federal authorities revealing much more about how

