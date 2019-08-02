Man rescued after mayday crash near Miami

south Florida tonight. A cargo plane crashing into the hospital. Tonight that search operation does continue. Here's ABC's David kerleyy. Reporter: The man scooped from the waters off Miami by the coast guard is being treated tonight, while the search continues for the other person on board the cargo plane, which made a mayday call before hitting the water. Miami, you got any updates on that airplane? I just want to get any news on that mayday. Orter: The man rescued was flown to a local hospil. His head bandaged as he was wheeled to the emergency room. As boats arrived, they found parts of the plane. A wing, other floating debris of the plane, which was on a flight from the Bahamas to the Miami area. This is the twin engine plane, owned by conquest air cargo, which says on its website that it is the daily air cargo provider for Nassau and the Bahamas. At this hour, the coast guard says it is continuing to search for the missing person. The man in the hospital is listed in stable condition. David? David kerleyy reporting. Thank you. Next to the brutal winter

