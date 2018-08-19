Transcript for Manhunt in Nashville continues for two murder suspects

Now to Nashville, where manhunt is intensifying for two suspects in a double murder. Authorities releasing this pure of a dark Chevrolet sedan. A suspect seen in the parking T where T were killed. Eyewitnessesorting similar suects in previous shootings, one of thetal. Re's erielle rhef. Reporter: Tonight, the manhunt intensifying for suspects Nashville police call -blooded klers. Beed to be behind a recent string of random shogs rattling the C I've been in Nashville all my life. I've never gotten up every mog to see two people shot, one person dead, three people . Reporter: Investigators telling ABC news they're pursuing active leads, feverishly trying to track down thmen reportly last seen in this dark Chevy sen. Authities say the pair ambushed a group of friends outse an east nashvillr Friday night, demanding money gunning down 33-year-old Bartley teal and 30-year-old Jamie sarrantonio. A shooting at T cobra bar. Repor teal, who was killed while outebrating his birthdaybeloved musician. His bandmates devastated He was erybody's friend. He's a very huge part of why are what we are. Reporter: Sarrantonio, debed by loved ones as assionate and full of joy. Their murders stoking fears after two other violenattacks within a ten-mildius in under two Wes. August 8, a woman shot in the back aaralyzed in a robbery while wag her dogs. Now too terrified to reveal her identity. August 14th, 31-year-old Kendall rice is Ed and shot to death while waiting for the S to work. Tonight, the suspects, still at rge. Authorities warning residents not to go alone. Tom, authorities believehe men are stin the Nashville area. They're now amping up patrols as therch continues for the ard and dangerous spects. Tom? Erile, thank you. Next tonight, daous weather slming parts of the

