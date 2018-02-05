-
Now Playing: Woman kills husband's mistress, herself: Police
-
Now Playing: Military dad and unit learns cheerleading routine for daughter
-
Now Playing: Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company
-
Now Playing: Boy Scouts of America to change name
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for a neighbor sought in the murder of couple near Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Major disaster averted for Air Canada airlines
-
Now Playing: New tornado threatening the heartland
-
Now Playing: Southwest flight forced to land due to cracked window
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooter's hotel suite released by police
-
Now Playing: Former Obama White House staffer claims he was racially profiled while moving
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes and hail threaten multiple states in the Great Plains
-
Now Playing: Woman finds long-lost father thanks to DNA test
-
Now Playing: 5 dead after C-130 aircraft crashes in Georgia
-
Now Playing: NYPD under investigation over Weinstein probe
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for registered sex offender parolee in California
-
Now Playing: New law to take guns away from more domestic violence offenders
-
Now Playing: Meet the couple who won a dream Disney wedding
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox opens up about social media and public shaming
-
Now Playing: Teen defends Chinese prom dress that sparked backlash
-
Now Playing: Fraternity members accused of hazing return to court