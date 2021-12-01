-
Now Playing: Dr. Juan Rivera on vaccine rollout: ‘This targeted approach is not working’
-
Now Playing: Armed protests planned in all 50 states: FBI
-
Now Playing: House Democrats to begin impeachment process of Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection
-
Now Playing: US Capitol Police officers salute fellow officer who was killed in siege
-
Now Playing: Fears of COVID-19 outbreak after Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Passenger plane crashes minutes after takeoff in Indonesia
-
Now Playing: Images of Capitol siege led to arrests, Capitol police officer’s death investigated
-
Now Playing: Democrats work to fast-track 2nd impeachment of Trump
-
Now Playing: Family finds lost home video after 13 years
-
Now Playing: President of Honduras accused of helping traffic cocaine to US
-
Now Playing: Shooting rampage near Chicago leaves 5 dead
-
Now Playing: Medical workers struggle to keep up with rising COVID-19 rates
-
Now Playing: Search continues for those involved in Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Army soldier charged in sexual assault of another soldier recently found dead on base
-
Now Playing: Family of 8 gets support after holiday house fire
-
Now Playing: Woman extradited to NYC to face charges after allegedly assaulting Black teenager
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus out of control in London
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll passes 370,000
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 passenger jet crashes off Indonesia