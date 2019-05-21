Transcript for McDonald's faces more than 2 dozen sexual harassment complaints, lawsuits

Next tonight, new cases of sexual misconduct, this time against McDonald's. 25 cases of sexual harassment at work. At least 20 cities involved. One worker only 16 at the time. What they claim happened. And here's ABC's linsey Davis tonight. Reporter: The golden arches under fire tonight. Hundreds taking to the streets today, their mouths taped shut, but their message loud and clear. Workers in 20 cities filing more than two dozen lawsuits or complaints against both the McDonald's corporation and independently-owned restaurants, saying they were sexually harassed while on the job. Multiple women say once they reported the behavior they faced retaliation, in some cases fired. Some of those workers as young as 16 years old at the time. Jamelia Fairley, who works for a corporate-owned location, says she was sexually harassed by two coworkers on multiple occasions. They also cut my hours pretty much, so, I'm working seven hours per week now, I used to work 25 hours. So, it's making it impossible for me to feed my daughter or have child care. Reporter: McDonald's is one of the most iconic brands in the world. The company and its independent franchises employ nearly 2 million workers in more than 100 countries. While McDonald's has long maintained that they are not responsible for workplace harassment at independently-owned restaurants, McDonald's CEO shared this letter with ABC news outlining the company will be rolling out training for front-line employees and franchise operators and implementing a complaint hotline. Sexual harassment claims in the restaurant industry are pervasive. According to the Harvard business review, as many as 90% of women in the industry said they experienced some form of sexual harassment. David? Linsey Davis tonight, thank you.

