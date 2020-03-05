Transcript for Michigan governor defends Joe Biden on sexual assault allegations

Back here at home, and the race for 2020. Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer coming to the defense of democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Governor Whitmer, a possible choice for vp and a sexual assault survivor, says she's reviewed the allegation and she believes Biden. ABC's Rachel Scott is in Washington. Reporter: Tonight, a growing number of democratic women are choosing to stand by Joe Biden. As a survivor and as a feminist, I'll say this. We need to give people an opportunity to tell their story, then we have a duty to vet it. I have read a lot about this current allegation. I don't believe that it's consistent with the Joe Biden that I know, and I do believe Joe and I support Joe Biden. Reporter: Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer joining other women widely seen as possible Biden running mates. Did you sexually assault Tara No, it is not true. I'm saying unequivocally it never, never happened and it didn't. It never happened. Reporter: Reade was a Biden senate aide in 1993. Last year, she joined a number of other women who said Biden had engaged in unwanted physical contact, like unwanted hugs. But in recent interviews with ABC news and other outlets, including democracy now, her accusation has become more serious. I remember his hands underneath my blouse and underneath my skirt and his fingers penetrating me. Reporter: She says she filed a complaint at the time, saying Biden "Made her feel uncomfortable." But made no mention of the alleged assault. Reade says she does not have a copy. Biden says he does not recall any such complaint and is calling on the senate to see if it exists. One of president trump's staunchest allies coming to Biden's defense. The Joe Biden I know, I've never seen anything, believed that he would do anything like this, until you convince me otherwise. Reporter: But the head of the RNC is accusing the Democrats of a double standard. The hypocrisy has been appalling and we need to do some self-reflection as to how Kavanaugh was treated versus how Biden is being treated right now. Reporter: Tom, and tonight, there are growing calls for Biden to release his senate documents housed at the university of Delaware. Biden insists that archive does not contain any personnel files. Now, the DNC says Biden was heavily vetted back in 2008 and if a complaint like this were found then, they say he would not have been picked as Barack Obama's vice president. Tom? Rachel, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.