-
Now Playing: Firefighting pilot killed in helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump’s ex-friend speaks out in new book
-
Now Playing: President Trump to visit Kenosha law enforcement amid growing protests
-
Now Playing: Black families reflect on Chadwick Boseman and the ‘Black Panther’ star’s legacy
-
Now Playing: Pioneering college basketball coach dies
-
Now Playing: Several major airlines to eliminate change fees on domestic flights
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain, high winds threaten parts of U.S.
-
Now Playing: Police say a couple kidnapped 1-year-old baby at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: More than 6 million COVID-19 cases in the US
-
Now Playing: Biden condemns violence in cities, says Trump adds ‘fuel to every fire’
-
Now Playing: Louisiana storm survivors wait hours in line for basic supplies
-
Now Playing: Top intelligence official defends decision on election security
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 hits 25 million cases worldwide
-
Now Playing: More than 2 dozen killed when restaurant collapses in northern China
-
Now Playing: Louisiana nurses race into action
-
Now Playing: The life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: Louisiana residents struggling after Hurricane Laura destruction
-
Now Playing: Protests turn deadly in Portland
-
Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman’s death puts colon cancer in the spotlight