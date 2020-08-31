Military plane crashes during training flight, all four on board uninjured

The U.S. Navy confirmed that a military plane crashed today in Virginia while conducting a training flight, and two pilots and two crew members bailed out safely with parachutes.
0:55 | 08/31/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Military plane crashes during training flight, all four on board uninjured

