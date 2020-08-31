Transcript for More than 6 million COVID-19 cases in the US

Now, to the coronavirus in this country. Tonight, that krim milestone. More than 6 million cases here in the U.S. A quarter of the world's total. And more than 183,000 lives have been lost. And as America's schools reopen, a new report that covid rates among children increased faster this summer than they did for the general public. ABC's Eva pilgrim has more. Reporter: Back to school anxiety at an all-time high. Teachers in volusia, county Florida, outraged after they say they were told the school district won't tell staff and parents about covid cases, instead leaving it up to the health department. Parents have the right to know what kind of environment they're sending their students into. Employees have the right to know what kind of working conditions they're going into. Reporter: While children remain less likely to become sick from the virus, covid rates among children increased faster this summer then did for the general public. Experts caution they still don't know why. One of the new members of the white house coronavirus task force, Dr. Scott atlas, today appearing with the Florida governor, insisting the risks to children are low. We are the only nation among our peer nations that's hysterical about opening schools. Reporter: This as the us reaches a grim milestone, surpassing 6 million cases. Some colleges already facing a spike in cases. While cities are cracking down, this pool party near the university of South Carolina broken up for mask order violations. Tonight, a struggle to keep the virus out of professional tennis, too. The first grand slam event since the pandemic began, the U.S. Open, kicking off in New York without fans in the stands. French player Benoit Paire forced to withdraw, posting on Instagram, "I'm for the moment. I have no symptoms. I hesitate to tell what really happens in this fake bubble." Players and coaches are sequesters in a bubble at two hotels. The usa telling aby news they are confident in their safety plan and say the infected player was not following protocols. Tom? Eva pilgrim, thank you. We now want to go to that

