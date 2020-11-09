Transcript for Former Minneapolis officers involved in George Floyd’s death appear in court

Also news coming in from Minneapolis at this hour. Protesters outside the courthouse as the four former police officers who charged in the killing of George Floyd appeared together today. Prosecutors want them tried together. What their attorneys are fighting for instead. Reporter: Tonight, as protestors chanted outside this Minneapolis court building -- Reporter: Inside, the four former officers accused in George Floyd's death, for the first time, all appearing in person in court together. Derek chauvin, seen with his knee on Floyd's neck, transported in an Orange jumpsuit and bulletproof vest. The judge hearing several arguments today, including three key motions -- whether to allow a change of venue. Should jurors be kept anonymous/ and should chauvin, charged with Floyd's murder, and the three former cops charged with aiding and abetting chauvin, be charged together or separately? The prosecutor arguing for a joint trial saying the defendants were present together and watched the air go out of Floyd's body together. But attorneys say they would take a different approach if tried syringery. The defense also revealing a strategy in court and in filings, to suggest Floyd, who repeatedly said he couldn't breathe, instead died of a drug overdose. What about this idea that some of the defense is making that George overdosed on drugs? It came up several times. Your response to that? The only overdose that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force and racism by the Minneapolis police department. We all need to come together and realize that we need to stop this. This is wrong. We need justice, and we demand that. Reporter: David, the judge did not indicate when he might issue a decision on those key motions. A tentative trial date has been set for March 8th of 2021. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.