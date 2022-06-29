Former Minneapolis police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd case

Former Minneapolis cop J. Alexander Kueng, who was charged in connection with George Floyd's death, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting in manslaughter, a court official said.

