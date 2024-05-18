'Miracle drug' saves NY firefighter

New York City fire officials credit a drug that counteracts cyanide in the bloodstream for saving a firefighter who collapsed and stopped breathing while battling a blaze in the Bronx on Friday.

May 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live