Missing baby found over 40 years later

The parents of “Baby Holly” were found dead in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 and after authorities identified the couple, they found their missing child who is now 42 years old and “alive and well.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live