Missing couple in their 70s rescued after disappearing into the wilderness

The couple went hiking to see the sunset on Valentine’s Day and got lost in the dark; they survived for eight days on a puddle of water.
1:37 | 02/24/20

Transcript for Missing couple in their 70s rescued after disappearing into the wilderness

