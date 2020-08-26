Missing Fort Hood soldier found dead

Authorities believe they have found the body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes about 25 miles from the base, making him the 12th person from Fort Hood to be reported dead or missing this year.
0:15 | 08/26/20

Missing Fort Hood soldier found dead

