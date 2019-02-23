Transcript for Mother gives birth to twins weeks ahead of schedule along with another surprise

Finally tonight, "America strong." When her twins arrived seven weeks ahead of schedule, she had no idea what else would be early. In Topeka, Kansas, new mom cydney cooper got two surprises. Okay, maybe three. First, surprise number one and two. Twin girls who came early. And then, surprise number three. Watch closely. Her husband, Skyler, a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army serving our country overseas in Kuwait. Skyler was supposed to come home this spring. But his commanders thought that was too late. They showed up and said they had found a way to get home for the birth of my girls. And to get my bags packed, I was getting on a plane that night. I had not been expecting him, but I felt immediate relief when he walked through the doors. Reporter: Since we're on the topic of surprises here's one more. At home, opening the door, staff sergeant cooper hugging his 3-year-old son, Leighton. Then his 2-year-old son Corbett. Even the family dog getting in on the action. A growing military family, finally reunited. Sharing the best gift of all -- each other. We thank the cooper family for their service. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Good morning America" and "This week" in the morning.

