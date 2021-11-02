Mother fatally shot at a Minnesota health clinic

Lindsay Overbay was a medical assistant at the Allina Health clinic, where she was shot by alleged gunman Gregory Ulrich. The suspect’s brother said the shooting may have been addiction-related.
02/11/21

Mother fatally shot at a Minnesota health clinic

